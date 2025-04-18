Karlie Samuelson finally gets Wi-Fi, finds out she’s a member of the Lynx

Her season in Europe over, Karlie Samuelson was making her way from Madrid to North Carolina on Monday.
She had just finished playing — along with Lynx starter Bridget Carleton — in the EuroBasketball Final Six for CBK Mersin, which won the tournament.
It was a long flight on which, unfortunately, the Wi-Fi didn’t work.
So she didn’t know she’d just been traded to the Lynx.
“It was probably the first time the Wi-Fi on the plane didn’t work, which is funny,” Samuelson said via Zoom on Thursday. The Lynx had an on-line introduction with their three WNBA draftees – Anastasiia Kosu, Dalayah Daniels and Aubrey Griffin — as well as offseason additions Marième Badiane, Grace Berger and re-signed free agent Natisha Hiedeman.
And Samuelson, who was acquired from Washington in exchange for Minnesota’s 2026 first-round draft pick in a deal done before Monday’s draft started.
After the draft, Lynx coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve said the move was a sign the team — having reached the fifth game of the WNBA Finals – were going all-in on a return.
But Samuelson didn’t find out all about it. At least right away.