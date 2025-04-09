Brian Cosgriff, one of Minnesota’s best girls basketball coaches, to retire

Brian Cosgriff’s 24-year coaching career has come to an end.
The Minnetonka girls basketball coach told his players in a team meeting Wednesday morning that he is retiring. He coached the Skippers the last three seasons, including to a Class 4A state championship title in 2024.
“There comes a time when you know it’s a good time to be done,” Cosgriff said. “I’ve done everything I can do. It’s time for a younger person to take over.”
Cosgriff compiled a career record of 631-93 while winning eight state titles, seven of them with Hopkins.
Cosgriff was the architect behind building Hopkins into a perennial power. He guided the Royals to seven state championships in 21 seasons while winning 569 games before exiting the program after the COVID-shortened season in 2020. He left Hopkins riding a 62-game win streak, which eventually extended to 78 consecutive wins to tie a state record set by Fosston between Dec. 21, 1999, and March 7, 2002.
“It’s not about the wins and losses or championships,” Cosgriff said. “It’s about the journey along the way.”
Cosgriff served as an assistant coach at Providence Academy before reentering the head coaching ranks at Minnetonka.
“When we got to the state tournament with Providence, I saw a lot of familiar faces. It felt good to be back in Williams Arena,” Cosgriff said upon taking the Skippers position. “When the job opened up, a few people reached out to me and wondered if I’d be interested. I talked it over with my family. It felt good to be wanted again. I decided to throw my hat in the ring.”