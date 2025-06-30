Napheesa Collier and Lynx take WNBA’s best record into Commissioner’s Cup title game against Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

Courtney Williams, as usual, cut right to the heart of things.
The Lynx had just improved to 14-2 with a 102-62 victory over Connecticut on Sunday, the third-biggest margin of victory in franchise history. Williams and teammate Napheesa Collier were asked what Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever meant.
In a word: Money.
“I don’t really care about the hardware,” Williams said of the trophy that would come if the Lynx repeat as champions of the WNBA’s in-season tournament. “I want that bag, straight up. Let’s call a spade a spade, man. We trying to get that money.”
OK then.
Clark, a second-year All-Star, has been an enormous draw from the moment she entered the league as the top pick in the 2024 draft. The crowd Tuesday night at Target Center will be large. The lower bowl was sold out eight minutes after ticket sales began, and upper deck tickets were going quickly on Monday afternoon.
She has missed games because of injuries, however, and is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game because of a groin injury.
And about that bag: the winning team will split a pool of $500,000. Players on the losing team get $10,000 each.