Two women were headed across 1st Avenue and away from Target Center at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. They were wearing T-shirts, one blue and one red, and both in honor of No. 22 for the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark.
One woman was talking on a cellphone and the other had a grasp on the right hand of a girl, 7 years old perhaps, and also wearing a No. 22 jersey.
“I’ll bet that she will play a few minutes,” said the adult into the phone.
Hearing this, the young girl asked with concern: “Is she going to play?”
Even though these were clearly Iowans, and Minnesota fans are known to chant “Who hates Iowa?” at football games, I didn’t have the evil streak to say, “No, kid. Caitlin’s not playing. You should have spent the day at Lake Okoboji.”
Note: You can look it up.
Meanwhile, one block away on Hennepin Avenue, it was way too early for Tom’s Watch Bar to be enjoying a stream of customers before the best-attended Lynx home game of 2025.
“We haven’t seen any Iowa fans here to support Caitlin yet, as is usually the case when she plays here,” said a woman at the front stand.