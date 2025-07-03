Nation

Michael Madsen, 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' star, dies at 66

Michael Madsen, whose menacing characters in ''Reservoir Dogs'' and ''Kill Bill'' made him a standout in Quentin Tarantino's films, has died. He was 66.

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 6:20PM
Michael Madsen at the Hollywood Film Awards, Nov. 1, 2015. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Michael Madsen, whose menacing characters in ''Reservoir Dogs'' and ''Kill Bill'' made him a standout in Quentin Tarantino's films, has died. He was 66.

Madsen was found unresponsive in his home in Malibu, California, on Thursday morning and pronounced dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Watch Commander Christopher Jauregui said. He is believed to have died of natural causes and authorities do not suspect any foul play was involved. Madsen's manager Ron Smith said cardiac arrest was the apparent cause.

Madsen's career spanned more than 300 credits stretching back to the early 1980s, many in low-budget films. But his most memorable screen moment may have been the sadistic torture of a captured police officer — while dancing to Stealers Wheel's ''Stuck in the Middle with You'' — as Mr. Blonde in 1992's ''Reservoir Dogs.''

He would become a Tarantino regular, appearing in the ''Kill Bill'' films and ''The Hateful Eight.''

''In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films ‘Resurrection Road,' ‘Concessions and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," his managers Smith and Susan Ferris and publicist Liz Rodriguez said in a statement. They added that he "was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.''

During a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in November 2020, Madsen reflected on his first visit to Hollywood in the early 1980s.

''I got out and I walked around and I looked and I wondered if there were someday some way that that was going to be a part of me. And I didn't know because I didn't know what I was going to do at that point with myself," he said. "I could have been a bricklayer. I could have been an architect. I could have been a garbage man. I could have been nothing. But I got lucky. I got lucky as an actor.''

about the writer

about the writer

ANDREW DALTON and ITZEL LUNA

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Oklahoma doctor accused of killing young daughter and faking a drowning at Florida rental home

An Oklahoma medical doctor is accused of traveling to South Florida and staging the death of her 4-year-old daughter to make it appear the child drowned in the swimming pool at their rented vacation home in the middle of the night, detectives say.

Nation

Michael Madsen, 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' star, dies at 66

card image

Nation

First immigration detainees arrive at Florida center in the Everglades

card image