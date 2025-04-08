Make your travel dreams come true

Many people have a dream trip, like staying in a castle in Ireland or exploring the Galapagos Islands. Others want to visit the Italian mountain-top village where their grandparents were born.
This is known as bucket-list travel, because it’s on a list of things to do before you die, or “kick the bucket.”
As leisure travel has rebounded to surpass pre-pandemic levels, so have bucket-list trips. In the past eight months, 50,000 people created a wish list on Road Scholar’s website, up nearly 40% to a total of 180,000 people, said Kelsey Knoedler Perri, spokeswoman for the Boston-based company that offers educational tours to age 50-plus travelers.
Bucket-list travelers tend to be over 50 because that’s when many people have more time and money, but they’re getting younger, travel experts said.
“People are retiring earlier or opening up time to travel in their mid-40s,” said Maggie Knutson, a travel agent for Travel Leaders Market Square in Woodbury. “And many people in their mid- and late-50s are in good shape and want to be able to hike, bike and walk around on cobblestone streets and see as much as they can.”
To reflect those trends, “wish list” or “life list” are replacing the term “bucket list.” Whatever they’re called, such lists can help people identify and prioritize what’s important in their life. And checking off items on your list may reduce stress, enhance life satisfaction, and create or reinforce bonds with family and friends.
Still, the complexity of planning a bucket-list trip can overwhelm many people.
“It’s the start that stops most people,” said Jim Bendt, co-owner of Pique Travel Design in Excelsior, which provides customized trips. “It doesn’t need to be a big, daunting task.”