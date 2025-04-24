How a culinary journey to Vietnam led me back to the Twin Cities

“It’s my new favorite soup,” a co-worker said after I introduced her to bún bò Huế when dining at a Vietnamese restaurant in the north suburbs. If you like pho, I often recommend this spicy, lemongrass-forward beef rice noodle soup as a next step. But compared with its counterpart that goes all-in on beef, bún bò Huế typically uses both beef and pork bones. And rather than a neutral broth, the dish starts spicy, courtesy of an annatto chile oil paste that’s also responsible for its red hue. The main proteins are a tender beef shank or brisket that then might get accented with bone marrow collagen, shrimp balls or other enhancements, depending on the chef. Rather than the flat, linguine-type rice noodles used in pho, these are round — the bucatini of Vietnamese rice noodles.