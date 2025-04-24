How a culinary journey to Vietnam led me back to the Twin Cities

It was pitch dark, and things had cooled down in the town just outside of Ho Chi Minh City, the former Saigon, where I was staying with relatives.
Because food was never too far from our minds, my aunties and uncles said, “Let’s go eat.” It was a second dinner, essentially, to the family-style feast we had just hours before. I hopped on the back of my aunt’s motorbike and the family headed out, joining the sea of beeping motorcycles and cars, the cool breeze a welcoming respite from the hot, humid air earlier that day.
We pulled up to a night stall, where two women were ladling bowls of beef noodle pho from a humongous pot; the scent of simmering bone broth floated in the air. After what seemed like only a minute or two after ordering, piping hot bowls and a platter of herbs, chiles and citrus were placed in front of us at the rustic, pub-style tables where we were perched. It was moments like these when I was in my happy place.
I was born in the United States. My family landed here in 1975, at the end of the Vietnam War, eventually calling the St. Croix Valley area our new home after being sponsored by local churches. Trips to Vietnam have been a chance for me, a lover of all things Minnesota Vikings, hot dish and Radiohead, to zoom in on another side of my culture. On my first trip to Vietnam more than 25 years ago, I promised myself I’d be back to further explore this beautiful country and culture. November marked my sixth trip.
Marking the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, which occurred on April 30, 1975, has made me reflect on how the country is firmly rooted in tradition while constantly evolving.
In 1986, Vietnam implemented a policy, called Doi Moi, that opened up the country. Among the lasting impacts was making Vietnam a popular destination for tourists and Vietnamese living overseas. Chef Anthony Bourdain helped magnify this wanderlust, featuring the Southeast Asian nation several times on his various television series, noting how Vietnam was one of his favorite countries to visit.
From the heartbeat of bustling Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to the lush landscapes of the Central Highlands and the lantern-strewn Hoi An, where time seems to have stopped, I couldn’t agree more.
I often get asked what dishes to try when traveling to Vietnam, or where to get the most authentic versions locally. Start by seeking out these 10 essential Vietnamese dishes in the Twin Cities for a tasting tour of the culture.