First look: Khue’s Kitchen is right at home in St. Paul

The Sticky Jicama Ribs left us confused, but in the best way. “This has to be meat,” said one of my dining companions. It’s not. Marinated tofu and fried jicama and a little Pham magic — “that’s a secret, too,” he said — are formed into ribs that expertly (and surprisingly) mimic the taste and texture of pork ribs. The sticky soy glaze keeps the meaty illusion going, making it a top-tier vegan dish.