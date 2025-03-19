First look: Khue’s Kitchen is right at home in St. Paul

It’s all hands on deck at Khue’s Kitchen, the long-awaited restaurant from Eric Pham.
You might find the chef’s parents, family members and even old friends pinch hitting on busy nights, which is pretty much every night since its early March opening.
Pham has had a steady following since his days running Khue’s as a ghost kitchen, pop-ups and a residency at Bar Brava, where his saucy fried chicken sandwich achieved cult status. Now he’s set up stakes in MidCity Kitchen in St. Paul, just seven months after a devastating fire destroyed the planned location for Khue’s, the former Ngon Bistro.
Down but not out, Pham returned to pop-ups, with industry friends from Picnic in Linden Hills, Edwards Dessert Kitchen and Spoon and Stable, where Pham honed his fine-dining chops, opening their kitchens to help him cook and rebuild.
While the destination of Khue’s Kitchen changed, the premise didn’t: to honor the bold cuisine of his Vietnamese heritage as well as his mom, Khue Pham, whose family is behind the legendary Quang in Minneapolis.
That includes the still-viral chicken sandwich as well as a small but mighty menu that pushes the culinary boundaries of both the cuisine and of diners.
Location: 693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, khueskitchen.com.
Hours: Wed.-Sat. 4:30-9:30 p.m.