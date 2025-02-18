After devastating fire, Khue’s Kitchen finds new St. Paul restaurant location

The restaurant started in a historic St. Paul firehouse with decadent twists on classics, like red velvet waffles, shrimp and grits with fried chicken skin, elaborate lattes and more. Dedication to the eateries grew alongside Ingram’s stories of doing good through a charitable component of the eateries, where they regularly gave away meals and hosted food shelves during the pandemic. The Give Hope arm of the business drew the attention of the state Attorney General’s Office, which directed them to shut down 501(c)(3) claims as they hadn’t filed the proper paperwork with the state to operate as a nonprofit.