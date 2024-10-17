Obsession drove Tono Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks owner to rapid Twin Cities expansion

If you have an idea, and you want to be in business, talk to other people who are doing what, seemingly, you want to do because there’s so much insight to draw from people who have those experiences. There’s no shortage of ideas. It’s all about execution. Really understanding who you are as a person and what your motivations are, I think, is very important. You have to be obsessed about doing it. Because if you’re not obsessed, someone who is obsessed is going to do it better. If you’re not obsessed, then how are your customers ever going to become obsessed?