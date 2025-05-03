St. Paul City Council leans toward less rent control, more tenant protections

Two St. Paul City Council members and a handful of city staffers sat in a rec center in the Midway neighborhood Thursday evening, answering pointed questions from residents and activists about rent control.
How, exactly, will weakening rent control make St. Paul more affordable?
Why are so many landlords already getting exemptions?
Aren’t there other factors that make new apartments expensive to build?
Council Member Matt Privratsky said he sympathized with residents, but he also believes the city has to try something as rents keep rising: “All our housing needs are in the hands of the markets.”
The session capped a hectic month of meetings across all seven city wards, two public hearings at City Hall, and a flood of emails and phone calls, as St. Paul hurtles toward two key votes on May 7: one on new tenant protections and another exempting all apartments built since 2005 from the city’s rent control, which limits most rent increases to 3%.
In the run-up, council members said they have been trying to hear from as many residents and other stakeholders as they can.
“We have the power to be able to shape policies to come for decades,” said Council Member Cheniqua Johnson, who also attended the meeting. “I want to hear from people.”