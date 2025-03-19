Amid pressure, St. Paul council considers weakening rent control

St. Paul could weaken its rent control law in the coming weeks, following pressure from developers, landlords and Mayor Melvin Carter, and worries about the future of the city as construction feels stalled.
But council members aim to link the changes to a new slate of tenant protections, which developers and landlords have opposed.
“It’s critical that as we amend rent stabilization, those protections are brought back,” Council President Rebecca Noecker said in an interview Wednesday.
The proposal, which Noecker said could come before the council in the next few weeks, would exempt all new buildings from rent control forever. The 2021 rent stabilization law applies to buildings 20 years or older, and rolls onto new buildings 20 years after they are issued certificates of occupancy.
The proposal to change rent stabilization, first reported Wednesday by Axios, comes as developers complain that they cannot profitably build apartments, including at the Highland Bridge development in the former Ford plant site.
Across the metro, developers have been building fewer apartments since 2021 and 2022. In January 2025, the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Minneapolis and St. Paul each saw developers start two multifamily units — compared to 85 in St. Paul and over 130 in Minneapolis in January 2022.
What is St. Paul’s rent control ordinance?
Voters approved the rent stabilization ordinance in November 2021, and the law took effect in May 2022.
The rules limit annual rent increases to 3% for any building 20 years old or older, counting back from the date the of the building’s certificate of occupancy. The law limits rent increases even if a tenant moves out.