A developer is asking the St. Paul City Council for permission to change plans in a way that zoning officials say could change the trajectory of the future Highland Bridge neighborhood.
St. Paul council to decide fate of major Ford Plant parcel as developer appeals key zoning decision
Ryan Companies wants the St. Paul City Council to let it build shorter buildings with fewer apartments at Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway.
The council will vote Wednesday on Ryan Companies' request to override the Zoning Board of Appeals and allow construction of a one-story commercial strip on a prominent intersection — or if the company will have to stick to the taller buildings it initially proposed.
After years of debate about what the former Ford plant site should become, the city and neighbors settled on zoning for mostly three- and four-story buildings that mixed businesses and apartments, with the hope that it would become the kind of place where people do not need to drive to run their regular errands.
But citing the city’s rent control ordinance, rising construction costs and recently-revealed challenges with land at the prominent intersection of Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway, Ryan asked to scale back and build a smaller apartment building and a one-story commercial building —which detractors called a strip mall.
In January, the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied the company’s request for a variance from its pre-pandemic plans, calling on Ryan to cleave to the city’s vision for a denser neighborhood.
Now, Ryan has asked the City Council to override the zoning board, and allow the company to build the smaller buildings.
During a public hearing last week, several residents asked the City Council to deny the variance and make Ryan stick to its original plans, though some said they just want to see something built, even if it is disappointing.
Maureen Michalski, senior vice president of real estate development with Ryan, said the company’s proposals were not really that far off from the city’s plans and earlier proposals from the company, she said.
Where the initial proposal called for 287 apartments, Michalski said, the revised plan now calls for 222. Instead of 100,000 square feet of commercial space between the two buildings, there would be only 75,000 square feet.
“Overall the intent is the same,” she said last month. “The overall Highland Bridge is the same.”
During their meeting in January, some zoning board members said that granting Ryan’s variance request would wreck the vision for an urban, walkable neighborhood.
“The end result is short buildings, low density and a lot of parking, which I’m not sure is part of anybody’s master plan,” board Chair Daniel Miller said.
“The plan calls for no short buildings,” Board Member Christian Schweitzer said. “They just don’t even attempt to meet the density requirements.”
In denying Ryan’s variance request last month, Schweitzer said the decision to make such a big deviation from the much-debated master plan should rest with the City Council.
The council should be the body to make the original vision viable, he said, either with policy changes or subsidies — or decide to let Ryan take the neighborhood in a different direction.
