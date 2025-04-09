What’s going on with rent control in St. Paul?

St. Paul is poised to significantly weaken its rent control ordinance this spring, even as the city aims to beef up tenants’ rights.
The City Council is reviewing revisions to the voter-passed rent stabilization ordinance, but hopes new tenant protections will soften the blow for St. Paul’s renters.
Rent stabilization, which limits rent increases to 3% a year for tenants of buildings more than 20 years old, is one of the bogeymen that St. Paul blames for its lack of new apartment buildings and rising rents.
Developers say banks won’t loan them money to build apartment buildings that will have to limit their rent increases in the future, even if that limit wouldn’t set in until the 2040s.
Now, the council is weighing the possibility of exempting all buildings that have opened since 2004 from rent control — forever.
Proponents of the change hope it will spur more construction, driving down rents by increasing supply, and say the overwhelming majority of St. Paul’s apartments will still be subject to rent stabilization.
But those who support rent stabilization wonder if St. Paul’s construction slump might be attributable to macroeconomic factors, way beyond the capital city.
The story so far
St. Paul’s voters passed a rent stabilization referendum in 2021, and it took effect in May 2022.