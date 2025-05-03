Grievances and forgiveness were both on display in Prince Harry’s raw TV interview

LONDON — The rift between Prince Harry and his family has burst into the open again with the prince’s raw television interview after losing a court case over his security.
In a long and at times emotional talk, the 40-year-old prince said he wants reconciliation, while re-airing grievances against the royal family, the U.K. government and the media.
Here are key takeaways from Friday’s BBC interview:
A security feud has deepened the royal rift
Harry said his father, King Charles III, won’t speak to him because of ‘‘this security stuff’’ – a legal wrangle over protection for the prince when he is in Britain.
‘‘This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute,’’ he said.
Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, alleging hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir ‘‘Spare,’’ stuffed with private details and embarrassing revelations, made things worse.
But Harry said what’s souring the relationship now is a decision to remove his police protection detail after he stopped being a working royal. On Friday the Court of Appeal in London rejected Harry’s bid to restore the protection, saying a government committee was justified in deciding that security arrangements should be decided on a case-by-case basis whenever Harry visits the U.K.