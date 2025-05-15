Vikings

Vikings sign first-round draft pick Donovan Jackson

The Vikings completed a four-year deal with the Ohio State guard to get their whole five-player draft class under contract.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 1:14AM
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, the 24th pick in the NFL draft, was the last of the Vikings' five-player class to sign his rookie contract. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings’ entire draft class is under contract.

The team announced it agreed to terms with first-round pick Donovan Jackson on Wednesday night, finalizing a four-year deal with the Ohio State guard.

Jackson, the 24th pick in the draft, would be in line to receive a signing bonus of $9.132 million, according to Over the Cap. His entire contract would be worth $17.177 million over the next four years, with a salary cap number of $3.123 million in 2025.

The team agreed to terms with the other four players in its draft class — wide receiver Tai Felton, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Kobe King, and tight end Gavin Bartholomew — before the start of its rookie minicamp last week.

Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss the Vikings’ rookies on the Access Vikings podcast:

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

Vikings

