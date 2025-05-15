Vikings sign first-round draft pick Donovan Jackson

The Vikings’ entire draft class is under contract.
The team announced it agreed to terms with first-round pick Donovan Jackson on Wednesday night, finalizing a four-year deal with the Ohio State guard.
Jackson, the 24th pick in the draft, would be in line to receive a signing bonus of $9.132 million, according to Over the Cap. His entire contract would be worth $17.177 million over the next four years, with a salary cap number of $3.123 million in 2025.
The team agreed to terms with the other four players in its draft class — wide receiver Tai Felton, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Kobe King, and tight end Gavin Bartholomew — before the start of its rookie minicamp last week.
Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss the Vikings’ rookies on the Access Vikings podcast:
