NFL approves player participation in flag football competition at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

A majority of owners voted yes on the resolution at league meetings at the Omni Vikings Lake Hotel in Eagan on Tuesday.

By Emily Leiker

May 20, 2025 at 8:30PM
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, poses for photos with Anne Hidalgo, left, Mayor of Paris, and Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, at the 131st IOC session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13, 2017. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed Paris and Los Angeles as the Summer Olympics host cities for 2024 and 2028 respectively, through a vote by a show of hands on Wednesday in Lima, Peru. (Luis Camacho/Xinhua/Sipa USA/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1211000
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, poses for photos with Anne Hidalgo, left, Mayor of Paris, and Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, in 2017 when L.A. was awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics. (Luis Camacho/Tribune News Service)

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday to allow its players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

At least 24 of 32 team owners needed to vote yes on the resolution for it to be approved at the spring league meetings at Omni Vikings Lake Hotel in Eagan.

“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”

The league’s approval, though, is just step one in getting NFL stars on the field in Los Angeles in 2028. Talks will occur between the league and the NFL Players Association, Olympics officials and national governing bodies over the specifics of allowing NFL players to participate.

The NFLPA has previously stated its full support for player participation in the Olympics.

The 2028 Summer Games are scheduled to begin July 14 and end July 30, almost two weeks earlier than the 2024 Paris Games started.

That’s helpful in allowing NFL players to participate without disruption of the league schedule. Team training camps start in late July but take place mostly throughout August.

The resolution stipulates that flag football games and events would not “unreasonably conflict” with league and club commitments. The flag football competition at the Olympics could be held earlier during the event to help accommodate this.

It also limits participation to one player per country per club, and requires injury protection and salary cap credit should any player authorized for participation in the games suffer an injury that impacts their NFL commitments.

View post on X

At the start of the Vikings offseason program April 21, running back Aaron Jones said he “would absolutely love” to play for the United States in 2028 if the league allowed — a position he acknowledged might be upsetting to flag football players who already compete for the U.S. through the International Federation of American Football.

“Every other sport gets an opportunity to win a gold medal,” Jones said. “And if you’re not serving your country in the military, I feel like that’s the other highest honor that you can represent your country.”

Jones traveled to Ghana in West Africa this offseason with teammate Brian Asamoah II, who’s leading the charge for Ghana’s representation in flag football at the Olympics. Participating countries have not yet been announced; Ghana has historically competed in only six Olympic sports.

Asamoah, Jones and Vikings receiver Jordan Addison went for a flag football kickoff event held at the University of Ghana rugby fields, where they helped to scout players to be included in a 50-player pool to potentially represent Ghana at the Olympics.

“The first thing I said after seeing some of those kids move and run, I was like, ‘They need to be playing real football, not flag football,’” Jones said.

Olympic flag football will feature both men’s and women’s competition, with six nations represented in each. Teams will roster 10 players for a 5-by-5 format competition.

The Vikings helped launch new girls flag football initiatives at the high school and college levels this year in Minnesota. They are in part meant to help create a pipeline for the Olympics.

NFL team owners are expected to vote on the Packers’ proposal to ban the “tush push” and the Lions’ proposal to change playoff seeding Wednesday during Day 2 of the league meetings.

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

