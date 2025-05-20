NFL approves player participation in flag football competition at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday to allow its players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
At least 24 of 32 team owners needed to vote yes on the resolution for it to be approved at the spring league meetings at Omni Vikings Lake Hotel in Eagan.
“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”
The league’s approval, though, is just step one in getting NFL stars on the field in Los Angeles in 2028. Talks will occur between the league and the NFL Players Association, Olympics officials and national governing bodies over the specifics of allowing NFL players to participate.
The NFLPA has previously stated its full support for player participation in the Olympics.
The 2028 Summer Games are scheduled to begin July 14 and end July 30, almost two weeks earlier than the 2024 Paris Games started.
That’s helpful in allowing NFL players to participate without disruption of the league schedule. Team training camps start in late July but take place mostly throughout August.
The resolution stipulates that flag football games and events would not “unreasonably conflict” with league and club commitments. The flag football competition at the Olympics could be held earlier during the event to help accommodate this.