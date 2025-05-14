The Minneapolis Public Schools District is using a city-wide embrace of girls flag football this spring as a way to help address its Title IX troubles.
Tasked to raise its participation rates in girls sports after a 2023 Title IX investigation into the equity of its athletic programs, the state’s fourth-largest school district adopted flag football across all seven of its traditional high schools and began play in April in a new statewide league.
Minneapolis girls get a booming new sport to play, and the district gets its participation numbers closer to equal opportunity — a win-win? The district hopes so, and it has over 200 girls helping by passing, catching and pulling flags.
“I think that it’s a great way to build our program, because Camden already has a great men’s program,” Camden High junior Kaylynn Caldwell-Johnson said after her team’s first game. “So I think having the girls [team] is really going to uplift Camden as a whole.”
That’s the district-wide goal too.
At the close of the Vikings’ four-team pilot high school flag football league last summer, the NFL franchise looked to introduce the sport to more schools for this spring’s season.
“We’re looking for creative ways to close the gap,” MPS activities director Antony Fisher said. “The Vikings have always had goals of expanding into the high school arena, so a conversation ensued of, ‘How can we help one another?’ ”
In February 2023, families of high school softball players criticized the district for the condition and availability of fields for Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) softball teams. A federal Title IX investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) also found that participation rates for female athletes were lower than those of male students at Edison, Camden, North and South high schools.