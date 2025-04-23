'New tricks up our sleeves': Hundreds of Minnesota girls kick off flag football careers this weekend

In late March, Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and fullback C.J. Ham stood in front of a group of over 100 flag football players gathered at the team’s training facilities in Eagan for a flag football media day. Microphones in hand, the pair bounced back and forth, fielding questions from the high school student-athletes on everything from their pregame routines to their college years.
The girls who crowded around, seated on the turf, could pocket the advice for their own football careers, which, for most, were just beginning.
On Sunday, 51 high school teams will kick off Minnesota’s most widespread push for flag football yet. Sponsored by the Vikings, the expanded league builds upon a four-team trial that ran last summer.
After deeming the pilot season a success, the Vikings’ organizers began reaching out to athletic directors across Minnesota. If the school could rally a team, the NFL franchise would provide uniforms and funding — $600,000 in total.
Esther Aminga, a senior at Richfield, thought the email sent to the student body was a joke. A manager on the school’s tackle football team and cheerleader, Aminga had wanted to try flag football since seeing an NFL commercial highlighting the sport during the Super Bowl.
“I didn’t believe for two days straight. I was like, cut the joke,” Aminga said.
But instead of a joke, it was a new reality, and a new fast-growing sport, popping up across the state.
Growing the league
When Minneapolis North announced it would have a flag football team this spring, sophomore Taylor Pettis already knew she wanted to be its quarterback.