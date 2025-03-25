Vikings launch flag football league for high school girls in Minnesota

Last spring, four schools participated in a pilot girls flag football program sponsored by the Vikings.
This year, they brought friends.
In late April, 51 high schools will begin competing in Minnesota’s widespread rollout of girls flag football. Games will be played on Sunday, allowing athletes to double-dip and play flag football alongside spring sports such as softball, lacrosse, golf or track.
Organized and sponsored by the Vikings, the spring league is not sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League but is a step toward formalizing the sport at the high school level.
“[Our goal] is just growing the sport to a level where we can begin talking about what that sanctioning process looks like,” said Joe Rush, the Vikings' youth and high school football manager. “We’re in the business of removing barriers and creating equitable access to this opportunity for young girls in our region.”
As flag football gains traction ahead of its debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, the local high school league is part of what the Vikings hope might be a “pipeline” for local talent, with the Upper Midwest’s six-team college league announced in early March.
Who will play
After last year’s four-team pilot season ended, the Vikings spent the summer and fall reaching out to football coaches and activities directors, “canvassing the state” to recruit new schools, Rush said.
Of the 51 teams participating, 10 are based outside the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. All teams are at public schools with the exception of Benilde-St. Margaret’s and DeLaSalle. All seven traditional Minneapolis Public Schools will host programs.