The Vikings pivoted to a more aggressive approach following the 2025 NFL draft, nearly tripling their spending on undrafted rookies compared to recent offseasons.
This came after the Vikings made just five selections, tied with the Falcons and Commanders for the fewest.
So General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office effectively spent sixth-round guarantees to sign their most coveted undrafted players. While this Vikings roster is not short on experience, there are openings for developmental players. This year’s class is small and only about half — 12 of 23 players — selected in the 2022-2024 classes are still rostered.
The Vikings have signed 22 college players since the draft concluded, including nine players who got sixth-round money like Georgia tight end Ben Yurosek ($254,000 guaranteed), Auburn linebacker Austin Keys ($249,000), Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn ($249,000), and Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer ($246,000), according to OverTheCap.com.
Former BYU edge rusher Tyler Batty got an undrafted rookie-high $259,000 guaranteed at signing — or the equivalent of this year’s 181st-overall selection, an early sixth-round pick.
Overall, the Vikings guaranteed $2,881,000 to undrafted rookies. The previous high under Adofo-Mensah, hired in 2022, was nearly $1.2 million in 2023.
“There’s some people in there we think could compete for a roster spot‚" Adofo-Mensah said of undrafted free agency on April 26 while the seventh round was still going on.
The Vikings didn’t set a spending record for any one player; Army edge rusher Andre Carter II’s $340,000 guaranteed in 2023 remains the most handed out by this front office. But they spent a record total in the hope of landing multiple contributors.