Vikings outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel called it a “blessing” Wednesday to be a part of the organization and in the state of Minnesota.
Van Ginkel, who initially joined the Vikings from the Dolphins on a two-year deal during 2024 free agency, signed a one-year, $23 million extension on April 29.
The Vikings started organized team activities (OTAs) Tuesday; members of the news media could attend practice for the first time Wednesday.
“Obviously we love it here,” Van Ginkel said, referring his wife, Sam Van Ginkel, and two sons. “We wanted to be here. Any time you can get an extension, get more security, it’s something that I wanted, and I’m glad that we could get it done.”
Van Ginkel, a 29-year-old native of northwest Iowa, is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He’s spent four of those years with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who, as Miami head coach, drafted Van Ginkel in 2019. This will be Flores’ third season in Minnesota.
“I kind of know the expectations of what he’s trying to get done and how we’re trying to attack different offenses,” Van Ginkel said. “You have to be ready to adjust on the fly, and at any moment the game plan can change or the scheme can change, and that’s something that makes me love this defense ’cause I’m versatile, I can play many positions, and I think me and Flo think alike, so that definitely helps.”
Van Ginkel set career highs in tackles (79), sacks (11.5) and interceptions (2) last season and was voted second-team All-Pro.
‘Darn near 100%’ attendance
Most of the Vikings roster seems to be vying for perfect attendance at OTAs this month.