Vikings’ Andrew Van Ginkel says contract extension gave his family peace of mind: ‘We wanted to be here’

The veteran outside linebacker, coming off a career season, signed a one-year, $23-million extension with the Vikings in late April.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 10:47PM
Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) signed a one-year, $23 million contract extension with the team on April 29. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Vikings outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel called it a “blessing” Wednesday to be a part of the organization and in the state of Minnesota.

Van Ginkel, who initially joined the Vikings from the Dolphins on a two-year deal during 2024 free agency, signed a one-year, $23 million extension on April 29.

The Vikings started organized team activities (OTAs) Tuesday; members of the news media could attend practice for the first time Wednesday.

“Obviously we love it here,” Van Ginkel said, referring his wife, Sam Van Ginkel, and two sons. “We wanted to be here. Any time you can get an extension, get more security, it’s something that I wanted, and I’m glad that we could get it done.”

Van Ginkel, a 29-year-old native of northwest Iowa, is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He’s spent four of those years with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who, as Miami head coach, drafted Van Ginkel in 2019. This will be Flores’ third season in Minnesota.

“I kind of know the expectations of what he’s trying to get done and how we’re trying to attack different offenses,” Van Ginkel said. “You have to be ready to adjust on the fly, and at any moment the game plan can change or the scheme can change, and that’s something that makes me love this defense ’cause I’m versatile, I can play many positions, and I think me and Flo think alike, so that definitely helps.”

Van Ginkel set career highs in tackles (79), sacks (11.5) and interceptions (2) last season and was voted second-team All-Pro.

‘Darn near 100%’ attendance

Most of the Vikings roster seems to be vying for perfect attendance at OTAs this month.

Even wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who’s skipped OTAs in recent years because of contract negotiations and other obligations, has been present both days so far.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson takes part in drills Wednesday. He has skipped OTAs in recent years because of contract negotiations and other obligations. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

“We got darn near 100 percent participation,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Had a couple things come up here and there, but to have, really, the totality of your football team here in the month of May, working together — so much coaching, teaching. Guys learning, growth, development, all the things that we love as coaches, and our players know, to get to where we want to get to this season, this is certainly going to be a part of it."

Safety Josh Metellus and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers were the only notable absentees Wednesday without known injuries.

As for those with injuries, newly acquired guard Will Fries was not present as he continues working back from a right tibia injury. Tackle Christian Darrisaw is in a similar situation, recovering from the knee injury he suffered last October.

O’Connell said Fries is “in a good spot,” but it’s unlikely he’ll be fully active this spring. O’Connell did leave the door open for Fries to participate in some light work over the next couple weeks.

A few other players were present but didn’t practice or were limited participants, including wide receiver Rondale Moore and rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew. Bartholomew was seen at practice early but later was out of his helmet and in tennis shoes.

Defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen appeared to be full participants; both struggled with injuries in 2024.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon also practiced. He missed last season with a torn ACL.

Rookie linemen in the mix early

Vikings first-round draft pick Donovan Jackson and fifth-round pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins featured heavily in the mix during team drills at Wednesday’s practice.

With Fries and Darrisaw absent, Jackson played at left guard in the starting offensive line group alongside, from left to right, Justin Skule, Ryan Kelly, Blake Brandel and Brian O’Neill.

Ingram-Dawkins rotated in often along the defensive line.

New digits

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor switched jersey numbers from No. 83 to No. 1, worn last season by cornerback Shaq Griffin. O’Connell said with a smile that he’s still “getting used to it.”

Of course, all the Vikings’ new additions have their new digits, too.

Here are the main ones to know:

  • No. 2, CB Isaiah Rodgers
    • No. 4, WR Rondale Moore
      • No. 8, QB Sam Howell
        • No. 13, WR Tai Felton
          • No. 21, CB Jeff Okudah
            • No. 27, RB Jordan Mason
              • No. 41, LB Kobe King
                • No. 74, G Donovan Jackson
                  • No. 76, G Will Fries
                    • No. 78, C Ryan Kelly
                      • No. 86, TE Gavin Bartholomew
                        • No. 90, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

