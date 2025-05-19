The Vikings will welcome the New England Patriots for joint practices during training camp at TCO Performance Center in August.
The two teams — and their young quarterbacks — are scheduled to play a preseason game at noon on Saturday, Aug. 16, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
A full schedule for Vikings training camp, including ticket information for fans, will be released at a later date.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was a target of the Vikings during the 2024 NFL draft, having played for quarterback coach Josh McCown in high school.
But Maye went off the board to New England at No. 3, seven spots before the Vikings traded up with the Jets to pick J.J. McCarthy, their expected starting quarterback for 2025, at No. 10.
McCarthy missed his rookie season with a meniscus tear in his right knee suffered in the team’s first preseason game. The injury was announced just before the Vikings headed to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns.
McCarthy will be the last of 2024’s five first-round QB selections to make his regular-season debut. He appeared in one preseason game against the Raiders and completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Maye started 12 of 13 games last season, throwing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He took 34 sacks as the Patriots struggled under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, finishing 4-13.