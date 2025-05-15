Vikings

Six games on the 2025 NFL schedule that are intriguing even without the Vikings

From Travis Hunter’s debut to notable figures — former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, for example — facing their former teams, here are a half-dozen matchups that might interest Vikings fans.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 11:00PM
The first NFL game for Travis Hunter looms as one not to miss, if only to see whether he plays wide receiver, cornerback or both. (Adam Hunger/The Associated Press)

Week 1: Jaguars at Panthers

Sept. 7, noon

The matchup itself is not the intrigue here, but rather the debut of No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.

The Colorado standout, whom the Jaguars traded up from No. 5 to select, played both wide receiver and cornerback in college.

He wants to do the same in the NFL. The only full-time two-way player the league has ever had was Chuck Bednarik, who played center and linebacker for the Eagles from 1949-62.

Which side will Hunter see his first professional snaps on?

And there’s the local angle, too: It will be former Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski’s first game as offensive coordinator for the Jaguars.

Week 2: Bears at Lions

Sept. 14, noon

New Bears head coach and former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will return to Motor City for the first time as an NFC North foe.

Johnson predated head coach Dan Campbell in Detroit, starting as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 and working his way up the ranks until Campbell named him OC in 2022.

It’s so early in the season that it will also be an interesting look at how two Vikings rivals are faring under new staffs — a completely new one in Chicago, and one with major new pieces in Detroit.

Not only did Campbell have to replace Johnson, he also had to find a new defensive coordinator after the Jets hired Aaron Glenn. He hired John Morton as OC and promoted Kelvin Sheppard to DC.

Week 5: Bills vs. Patriots

Oct. 5, 7:20 p.m.

After wide receiver Stefon Diggs forced a trade out of Minnesota in 2020, he spent the next four seasons in Buffalo, helping the Bills to four playoff appearances, including an AFC championship, and earning four Pro Bowl appearances.

Diggs will make his return to Highmark Stadium — in the final season the Bills will call it home — wearing navy and red for Matt Vrabel’s Patriots.

Diggs beat the Bills in a similarly color-schemed uniform last season with the Texans, a few weeks before tearing his ACL in Week 8. That game, though, was in Houston. The Texans won 23-20. “Honestly, it meant a lot to me,” Diggs said after the game.

Week 8: Steelers vs. Packers

Oct. 26, 7:20 p.m.

There’s a big asterisk next to this one, though the league has chosen to put it in prime time, which means it must feel confident that asterisk will be erased.

The Steelers continue to court quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s taking his time deciding whether he returns to football or not after two tumultuous seasons with the Jets. The 41-year-old missed the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles in his debut for New York.

Rodgers, as any Vikings fan knows, spent 18 years with the Packers, leading them to their only Super Bowl win this century in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

So if Rodgers signs with the Steelers, this is one to mark on the calendar.

Week 15: Seahawks vs. Colts

Dec. 14, 3:25 p.m.

Former Vikings Sam Darnold and Cam Bynum will square off in Seattle.

Each departed Minnesota during free agency: Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million contract with Seattle, Bynum a four-year, $60 million one with the Colts.

Darnold spent just one season with the Vikings (albeit a memorable one). Bynum was drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round in 2021 and became a fan favorite and a significant contributor, especially when it came to turnovers.

Bynum had three interceptions last season and eight total in Minnesota, plus four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

If nothing else, fans will want to stay tuned to see if Bynum cooks up anything special for a celebration on the chance he picks off his former teammate.

Week 16: Eagles at Commanders

TBD

Playoff rematches always bring intrigue, regardless of whether either or both teams seem poised to make runs.

The Eagles and Commanders met last year in the NFC Championship Game, the former winning 55-23. Philadelphia then beat the Chiefs 40-20 in Super Bowl LIX.

The Commanders were surprise contenders last year, led by rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels. They beat both the Buccaneers and Lions en route to the division title game.

How much better will Daniels look in Year 2? Will Eagles running back Saquon Barkley be able to stomp out another 100-yard, three-touchdown game against Washington?

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

