Week 1: Jaguars at Panthers
Sept. 7, noon
The matchup itself is not the intrigue here, but rather the debut of No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.
The Colorado standout, whom the Jaguars traded up from No. 5 to select, played both wide receiver and cornerback in college.
He wants to do the same in the NFL. The only full-time two-way player the league has ever had was Chuck Bednarik, who played center and linebacker for the Eagles from 1949-62.
Which side will Hunter see his first professional snaps on?
And there’s the local angle, too: It will be former Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski’s first game as offensive coordinator for the Jaguars.
Week 2: Bears at Lions
Sept. 14, noon
New Bears head coach and former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will return to Motor City for the first time as an NFC North foe.