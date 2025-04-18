RandBall: Aaron Rodgers talked about the Vikings, but mostly he talked about himself

My sense is that Aaron Rodgers and I don’t have a lot in common, but there is one thing at least: We both can’t stop talking about Aaron Rodgers.
The former Jets quarterback returned to the safe haven of “The Pat McAfee Show” this week to make his first public comments since being released last month.
That means that during a nearly 45-minute segment, Rodgers had a lot of ground to cover and did confirm that he has had discussions with various teams — including the Vikings — about playing in 2025.
Rodgers labeled as “not accurate” a theory former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger brought up on McAfee’s show a couple weeks back: that Rodgers hasn’t made a decision about his future because he is holding out for the Vikings.
Rodgers said discussions with the Vikings sprouted mostly from his relationship with Kevin O’Connell, corroborating what O’Connell said recently.
“I’ve known Kevin forever. I’ve known Kevin O’Connell since we used to work out at Fitness Quest 10, I think it was called in, San Diego County,” Rodgers said. “I’ve known him for 17, 18 years, and we’ve got a good friendship. So we talk outside of just this offseason, we keep in touch during the season. So we’ve had good communication.”
Rodgers’ video feed froze up after that, and he never really returned to talking about the Vikings when it came unstuck.
But that just gave him more time to talk about himself, which took up the bulk of the interview (as it often does).