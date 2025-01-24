Less than six months after cornerback Mekhi Blackmon’s second Vikings season was cut short by a knee injury, he’s back on the practice field and eager to pick up where he left off as a promising youngster in a Vikings secondary that needs more of those.
Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, after a knee injury wiped out Year 2, is healthy and eager for Year 3
A 2023 third-round pick who showed promise as a rookie, Blackmon said he’ll continue his rehab in Minnesota this winter ahead of a third season that could provide him ample opportunity.
“I feel real good,” Blackmon said. “I’ve been running and stuff. Kind of get sick of this rehab. … I guess my time is getting closer though, so that’s fun.”
Blackmon, a 2023 third-round draft pick, suffered a torn ACL during a 7-on-7 passing drill in the first practice of training camp in July.
However the Vikings secondary looks next July, it’ll most likely have room for Blackmon to make the leap that many were expecting from him before that injury.
Blackmon watched most of the Vikings’ 14-4 season from the sideline. He rehabbed at team headquarters, where he held on to hope that he’ll one day get to play with many of his veteran teammates — Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin — who become free agents in March.
“It’s not the same when you’re watching on the outside looking in,” Blackmon said. “But I hope a lot of these guys come back. I built a lot of relationships with them even before I got hurt. A lot of these guys have said they wish they could play with me this year as well.”
Blackmon turned heads when he deflected eight passes in 15 games as a rookie, instantly becoming one of the Vikings’ better coverage options. After Blackmon’s injury last summer, defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he was expecting to see “a better version” of the cornerback when he returns.
The Vikings cycled through options after Blackmon’s injury. They signed five defensive backs in the month that followed, including Gilmore, who started 15 games. As teammates celebrated the team’s NFL-leading 24 interceptions, they kept Blackmon close.
“I haven’t went into a dark space or anything,” Blackmon said. “These guys around the locker room have done a real good job with keeping me around and keeping me energized as far as watching and stuff. It’s been a real good study year.”
Had Blackmon stayed healthy, the Vikings might not have ever signed Gilmore, who didn’t agree to terms on his one-year pact until five days before the team’s preseason finale in August.
Blackmon had been one of the Vikings’ top three corners in spring practices. He might’ve kept that spot through his second training camp, but that chance ended in the first practice.
Blackmon, 25, said it’s the longest he’s ever been sidelined.
“I really just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I didn’t think it was real. I didn’t think I was injured at all. Just thought I just got banged up a little. So, when I got the news I was real bummed, but everything happens for a reason. God makes no mistakes, so I’m just kind of waiting for my turn. And it’s coming soon.”
The Vikings got roughly 2,600 defensive snaps from five cornerbacks last season, and they have only the 19 snaps by undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern under contract for 2025.
Murphy, who made a career-high six interceptions, said he wants to return, but the Vikings might have to meet his asking price to retain the versatile cornerback. Gilmore, 34, said he’s considering retirement for the first time in his 13-year NFL career. Griffin, 29, had two picks as the No. 3 option under Flores.
New veterans or rookies could join Blackmon, whom teammates are again expecting to progress.
“Excited to see what he can do,” linebacker Blake Cashman said, “because he was in a really good spot.”
Blackmon said he’ll stay in Minnesota this winter to continue his rehab under the watch of the team’s medical staff at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, where he’ll begin Year 3 later this spring.
“Real eager,” Blackmon said. “I’m real eager.”
