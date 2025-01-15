“I have a family for life,” said Metellus, who is under contract through 2025. “Starting down from 22 [Smith], my oldest teammate on the team, to Beezy B [Bynum], Theo [Jackson], Gilly, Shaq, we go through the whole group. I have a family for life in these guys. We had a special room. I was just grateful for the honor to be able to play football with these guys, and do the things I love with the people I love.”