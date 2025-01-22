Vikings

Podcast: Kevin O’Connell gets a new deal from the Vikings. Is GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah next?

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss O’Connell’s contract extension, Adofo-Mensah’s deal, the NFC North’s 0-3 record in the playoffs and more.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 8:23PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings extending head coach Kevin O’Connell, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s own deal, the chances of defensive coordinator Brian Flores sticking around, the dominant(?) NFC North going 0-3 in the playoffs, the fallout for both the Lions and Bears after Chicago hired Ben Johnson and more.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

