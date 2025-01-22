Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings extending head coach Kevin O’Connell, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s own deal, the chances of defensive coordinator Brian Flores sticking around, the dominant(?) NFC North going 0-3 in the playoffs, the fallout for both the Lions and Bears after Chicago hired Ben Johnson and more.
Podcast: Kevin O’Connell gets a new deal from the Vikings. Is GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah next?
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss O’Connell’s contract extension, Adofo-Mensah’s deal, the NFC North’s 0-3 record in the playoffs and more.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 8:23PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates.