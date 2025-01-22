The warning signs flashed in front of the Vikings in Week 18 when Lions pass rushers met at the quarterback all night, knocking them into the fifth seed. Then the Rams pass rushers met at the quarterback all night long in the wild-card round, often because the ball was stuck to Sam Darnold’s hand. The Vikes were knocked out of the postseason and several million dollars were knocked off Darnold’s expected 2025 salary — which still should be a sizable raise from his 2024 paycheck.