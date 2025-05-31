But the Twins and Matthews didn’t buckle. The 25-year-old righthander didn’t allow another Mariner to reach second base and didn’t allow a hit to the last 15 batters he faced, becoming the first “fifth starter” the Twins have used this season to pitch more than five innings. So impressed were manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Pete Maki, Matthews was sent out for the seventh inning, even after the Twins closed the gap to just one run. He responded by retiring the Mariners in order on two routine grounders and a strikeout.