Twins

Twins rally against Mariners with three last-chance runs and a bunch more in the 10th

Willi Castro provided two home runs, including one that drove the comeback in the ninth, and Carlos Correa hit a homer that started the extra-inning uprising.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 5:17AM
The Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the 10th inning Friday at Seattle. (Ryan Sun/The Associated Press)

SEATTLE — In a home-run contest between Cal Raleigh and Willi Castro, the winner on Friday was Carlos Correa.

Raleigh, the who’s-he name between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge on the list of MLB home-run leaders, and Castro, slowly trying to find the form that made him an All-Star last summer, both homered twice. But Correa, booed all night by a rowdy crowd of 31,614 at T-Mobile Park, launched the first pitch of the 10th inning into the Mariners’ bullpen, completing a remarkable comeback to deliver the Twins’ 18th victory of the month, 12-6 over Seattle.

Zebby Matthews pitched a career-high seven innings, six of them masterful. But five batters into his start, he had handed his teammates a 4-0 deficit, allowing two singles and back-to-back home runs.

But the Twins and Matthews didn’t buckle. The 25-year-old righthander didn’t allow another Mariner to reach second base and didn’t allow a hit to the last 15 batters he faced, becoming the first “fifth starter” the Twins have used this season to pitch more than five innings. So impressed were manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Pete Maki, Matthews was sent out for the seventh inning, even after the Twins closed the gap to just one run. He responded by retiring the Mariners in order on two routine grounders and a strikeout.

Meanwhile, the Twins’ offense, so often sluggish this year, gathered steam as the night went on. Trevor Larnach homered off Seattle starter Bryan Woo in the fourth inning, Ryan Jeffers followed with a double, and Brooks Lee drove him in with a groundout.

Castro added his first home run, which just cleared right fielder Leody Taveras’ glove, in the seventh.

And in the ninth, facing Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz, who had yet to allow an earned run this season, the Twins scored three times with two outs to tie the score. Ty France, making his first visit to the ballpark where he spent the past five seasons of his career, fittingly opened the inning with a solid single to right. Kody Clemens and Royce Lewis each struck out, and the crowd of 31,614 stood and cheered in anticipation of Muñoz’s 18th save.

But Castro had other plans. After waiting out a 3-1 count, Castro finally swung at a 98-mph fastball and drove it 410 feet into the seats in right-center, the second time in three innings that Castro had pulled the Twins within one with a home run.

Byron Buxton followed with a single, and immediately stole second base, allowing him to score easily when Trevor Larnach completed the two-out rally, stunning the crowd into silence with a single up the middle.

That led to an ugly bit of deja vú for Mariners’ fans. One night after they allowed the Nationals to score seven times in the 10th inning, the Twins piled on six of their own, starting with Correa’s second home run of this road trip, scoring courtesy runner DaShawn Keirsey ahead of him.

Three more singles added a run, and a walk to Castro loaded the bases for Byron Buxton, playing his first game since suffering a concussion two weeks ago. Buxton singled home two, Larnach doubled home two more, and the fireworks-night crowd booed their team.

Related Coverage

Twins

Buxton returns to top of Twins lineup and to his post in center field

Twins

Carlos Correa sees offensive surge after slow start

Twins

RandBall: The Twins have been waiting a year for Royce Lewis' slump to end

They were a lot happier during Matthews’ first-inning meltdown, which started with an infield hit by J.P. Crawford and a looper into right field by former Twin Jorge Polanco. After Julio Rodríguez was retired on a fly ball, things turned ugly. Raleigh walloped a first-pitch cutter three rows deep, just inside the right-field foul pole to score three quick runs.

BOXSCORE: Twin 12, Mariners 6 (10)

Standings

Matthews then got ahead 0-2 on Randy Arozarena but left a high fastball over the middle of the plate. It dropped into the Twins’ bullpen, giving the Mariners, who had lost five of their previous seven games, a 4-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Raleigh, perhaps hearing of Ohtani and Judge’s home-run duel happening in Los Angeles at the same time, kept pace in the eighth against Cole Sands, another first-pitch fastball to a similar spot in the stands. But that only made the Twins’ two-out rallies that much more impressive.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins rally against Mariners with three last-chance runs and a bunch more in the 10th

card image

Willi Castro provided two home runs, including one that drove the comeback in the ninth, and Carlos Correa hit a homer that started the extra-inning uprising.

Twins

Buxton returns to top of Twins lineup and to his post in center field

card image

Twins

Carlos Correa sees offensive surge after slow start

card image