Matt Wallner activated from injured list, giving Twins a nearly fully healthy roster

Wallner suffered a left hamstring strain running the bases on April 15 during a victory over the Mets at Target Field. The Forest Lake native began a rehab assignment with the Saints on May 22, hitting two home runs in his first game, and since then he has hit three more. going deep in each of his three games at Omaha this week. In six rehab games, he hit .320 with an OPS of 1.330.