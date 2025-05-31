Matt Wallner activated from injured list, giving Twins a nearly fully healthy roster

SEATTLE – Apparently, hitting five home runs in six minor league games was enough for Matt Wallner to show the Twins he’s ready to return to the major leagues.
The Twins activated Wallner from the injured list on Saturday, sending fellow lefthanded-hitting outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Class AAA St. Paul to make room on the active roster. Wallner is expected to be in the lineup Saturday when the Twins play the second game of their three-game series against the Mariners.
Wallner’s return means the Twins have their group of Opening Day position players fully healthy for the first time all year. Royce Lewis began the year on the injured list, and Willi Castro, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton have all spent stints on the IL as well, with Buxton returning Friday after missing 11 games.
Only one position player, rookie Luke Keaschall (broken forearm), remains on the IL; he will be sidelined until at least June 25. Also on the injured list are relievers Danny Coulombe (left forearm extensor strain) and Michael Tonkin (right shoulder strain).
Wallner suffered a left hamstring strain running the bases on April 15 during a victory over the Mets at Target Field. The Forest Lake native began a rehab assignment with the Saints on May 22, hitting two home runs in his first game, and since then he has hit three more. going deep in each of his three games at Omaha this week. In six rehab games, he hit .320 with an OPS of 1.330.
Wallner was one of the more productive Twins position players during their slow start to the season, hitting .263 with one home run, three RBI and an .847 OPS in 18 games before he got hurt.
Keirsey had been on the Twins roster all season, primarily serving as a pinch runner and defensive replacement, hitting .109 with one home run and four RBI in 45 games (17 starts). He pinch ran for Ryan Jeffers to start the 10th inning Friday night and trotted home to score the go-ahead run as Correa launched the first pitch he saw for a two-run homer to start a six-run inning in a 12-6 Twins victory over the Mariners.
With the Saints last season, Keirsey hit .300 with 14 homers, 81 RBI, 36 stolen bases and an .845 OPS in 111 games.