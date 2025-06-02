“This is where I started my career. This is where I was told that I made the [Padres] in 2019 [during a spring training exhibition], and I went back and looked — I haven’t pitched here since that moment,” Paddack said. “So it’s cool to reflect on the last six years and how far I’ve come as a pitcher and a man. A lot of good memories. I’m thankful I got another opportunity to toe the rubber, especially at this beautiful ballpark.”