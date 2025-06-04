Royce Lewis ends his skid, Willi Castro homers twice as Twins rout A’s 10-3

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Willi Castro homered twice, Trevor Larnach homered once, and Byron Buxton added his ninth and 10th RBI in the past five days. Yet probably the most memorable performance, and certainly the most hopeful, came down to one swing of the bat.
Royce Lewis swung it, and the Athletics felt it.
Lewis reached for a curveball in the seventh inning Tuesday night and drove it off the wall in left-center field, scoring two Twins runs in their eventual 10-3 rout of the A’s at minor league Sutter Health Park. It was the Twins’ second straight blowout in the home of the Class AAA River Cats and the A’s eighth loss in a row.
More importantly to the Twins and Lewis, his double ended a two-week-old hitless streak at 0-for-32, the ninth-longest such drought by a position player in Twins history. Politeness requires we not mention that Lewis also owns the third-longest streak at 0-for-36, broken not quite one month ago.
Anxiety, however, requires pointing out that Pablo López (5-3), who worked five difficult innings and allowed two runs, left the game after briefly warming up in the sixth inning. The righthander experienced right shoulder tightness, the Twins announced, though further details were unavailable.
The Athletics, stranded in their state’s capital until Las Vegas builds them a stadium or a Plan B is figured out, put up a fight against López, whose night was eerily similar to Joe Ryan’s the night before in a 10-4 victory for the Twins.
López allowed four hits, two fewer than Ryan, but like his teammate walked three A’s and struck out only four. The A’s put runners on base in each of the first seven innings but, doomed by a 1-for-9 success rate with runners in scoring position, twice left runners stranded on third and twice on second.
The Twins weren’t much better, but they had far more chances, going 4-for-13 with runners on second or third. And when Castro batted against lefthander Jacob Lopez, they scored without anyone on. Castro smacked long fly balls to nearly identical spots in the fourth and sixth innings, giving him four home runs in the past five games and 51 for his career. Tuesday’s blasts were Castro’s first from the righthanded batter’s box since last August.