Royce Lewis ends his skid, Willi Castro homers twice as Twins rout A’s 10-3

The Twins weren’t much better, but they had far more chances, going 4-for-13 with runners on second or third. And when Castro batted against lefthander Jacob Lopez, they scored without anyone on. Castro smacked long fly balls to nearly identical spots in the fourth and sixth innings, giving him four home runs in the past five games and 51 for his career. Tuesday’s blasts were Castro’s first from the righthanded batter’s box since last August.