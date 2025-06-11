Travis Adams threw several pitches in the Target Field bullpen late during Sunday’s game against Toronto. Whether he realized it or not, he wasn’t warming up to go into the game.
It was “to make sure that he was still sharp because it had been a little time since he’d thrown,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
In fact, it had been a full week, the last three days spent, for the first time in his career, wearing a major league uniform while he waited to make his debut.
He’s still waiting. Once Sunday’s game ended, Baldelli initiated an admittedly awkward conversation with the 25-year-old Adams, informing him he was being sent back to Class AAA St. Paul without ever throwing a pitch for the Twins.
“I took a little time with him to talk to him about it,” Baldelli said. “If there were opportunities to get him in there that made a lot of sense for us in the three-game set against the Blue Jays, I would have gotten him in there. But we played some tight ballgames. We were kind of battling the entire series very competitively, and we went with the guys that have been in those spots before.”
And now the Twins needed his roster spot in order to call up Simeon Woods Richardson.
“He took it very well,” Baldelli said of the chat, in which his message was: You’ll be back. “He’s going to be fine. Although there are never any guarantees in this game and you never know what’ll happen, I think he’s going to get his opportunities to pitch on a big-league mound and do so a fair amount. … I expect to see him back in the big leagues again, yeah.”
Not every such conversation goes that well, Baldelli said.