Think baseball is predictable? Then please explain:
• Kody Clemens becoming one of the most valuable Twins, right behind … Harrison Bader and Ty France.
• The Twins spending all of spring training intent on getting off to a fast start, only to play like one of the worst teams in baseball in April.
• The Twins, having destroyed all positive expectations, winning 16 of 18 during a May stretch.
• Royce Lewis, who had played like a superstar-in-training, going into a hitting slump last August … and having it last until June.
• Pablo López, perhaps the most durable of the recent-vintage Twins, going on the injured list for what might be three months.
If baseball were simple, Lewis’ resurgence would compensate for the loss of López. Baseball isn’t simple, but the Twins can dream.
Sunday, they defeated Toronto 6-3 at Target Field, and that score could provide a winning template.