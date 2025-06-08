And recent mistakes should be factored into how they proceed during trade season. The momentum-killing decision to not add following the 2023 season and limiting spending after 2024 angered the fan base. The Pohlad family did allow for some investment late in free agency, and the inexpensive additions of Ty France and Harrison Bader have helped. Just not enough for fans to break off all the lingering scar tissue built over the past two offseasons.