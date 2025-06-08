Twins

Neal: Trade season is here ... and now it’s time for the Twins to act

The Twins must take advantage of having one of the game’s best pitching staffs and add a bat to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs in the ultra-competitive AL Central.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 8, 2025 at 1:00AM
Carlos Correa catches a pop-up against Toronto on Saturday. The Twins must take advantage of having one of the game's best pitching staffs and add a bat to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs in the ultra-competitive AL Central.

Trade season has arrived. MLB teams have had April and May to see what they have. Now they are in the two-month period to make adjustments before the July 31 trade deadline.

And the Twins must take advantage of having one of the game’s best 13-man pitching staffs and add a bat to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs in the ultra-competitive AL Central.

The 18-8 heater they went on in May allowed them to enter the weekend on pace to win 88 games. That might not be enough to catch Detroit or hold off Cleveland or Kansas City. But to do nothing to help the cause would be roster mismanagement.

And recent mistakes should be factored into how they proceed during trade season. The momentum-killing decision to not add following the 2023 season and limiting spending after 2024 angered the fan base. The Pohlad family did allow for some investment late in free agency, and the inexpensive additions of Ty France and Harrison Bader have helped. Just not enough for fans to break off all the lingering scar tissue built over the past two offseasons.

Those feelings should not be forgotten.

This season’s turnaround, coupled with reports that there is more than one party still interested in purchasing the club, has changed attitudes about the Twins.

More importantly, there’s a chance to reach the postseason for the fifth time in Derek Falvey’s nine seasons as an executive here. He’s now team president, with Jeremy Zoll now the general manager.

This time, build on the momentum.

The Twins entered the weekend 16th in runs scored after finishing 10th a year ago. Injuries to Royce Lewis, Matt Wallner, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton have kept the offense from being all it can be. Better health would lead to a more productive lineup. But health can’t be expected with this bunch.

The Twins’ production at third base is among the worst in baseball. That points to Lewis, who is in a massive slump. There is no evidence the Twins are closing in on a decision to move Lewis to Class AAA St. Paul to rediscover himself, but they might have to consider a move if Lewis doesn’t turn things around.

There is room for a hitter in this lineup, perhaps as a timeshare at one of the corner infield spots that includes designated hitter duty. But an upgrade at DH should at least be pursued.

Being able to rotate different players in the spot is an effective way of keeping people fresh. But it didn’t matter when Nelson Cruz owned that position for two-plus seasons, did it? More on the Bomba Squad later.

The Twins also should keep an eye out for another reliever. The bullpen, save for Jorge Alcala, has been a force. But Louie Varland entered the weekend series against Toronto tied for first in the majors in appearances. Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran were tied with a group of pitchers for eighth.

The Twins might want to look into adding someone who can handle some late-inning workload. Or try to get more out of Brock Stewart, who is coming back from injury.

But there’s always a rush to add pitching before the trade deadline. And it’s hard to compete with menacing teams like the Dodgers that can outbid everyone. That’s why it’s better to be in a position to be in search of a bat.

Could it be someone like Ryan O’Hearn or Josh Naylor, who can DH and play some first base? Is a righthanded bat more preferable? I think the Twins need a hitter, period, regardless of which side of the plate he’s on.

And in a season in which the Twins have one of the most complete staffs in baseball, boosting the offense should be no-brainer.

Pablo López, who recently landed on the injured list because of a lat strain, should return by September. That will be adding a quality arm for the final stretch. Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Chris Paddack — aren’t we glad he wasn’t traded? — can keep the rotation rolling. Rookies Zebby Matthews and David Festa have their baptisms from a year ago to learn from as they form the back end of the rotation.

The Twins wasted the Bomba Squad in 2019 when they failed to strengthen a pitching staff that would have been supported by an offense that, along with the Yankees, set a major league record for home runs hit in a season.

Not taking advantage of this strong pitching staff would be worse than that.

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

