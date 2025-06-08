Trade season has arrived. MLB teams have had April and May to see what they have. Now they are in the two-month period to make adjustments before the July 31 trade deadline.
And the Twins must take advantage of having one of the game’s best 13-man pitching staffs and add a bat to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs in the ultra-competitive AL Central.
The 18-8 heater they went on in May allowed them to enter the weekend on pace to win 88 games. That might not be enough to catch Detroit or hold off Cleveland or Kansas City. But to do nothing to help the cause would be roster mismanagement.
And recent mistakes should be factored into how they proceed during trade season. The momentum-killing decision to not add following the 2023 season and limiting spending after 2024 angered the fan base. The Pohlad family did allow for some investment late in free agency, and the inexpensive additions of Ty France and Harrison Bader have helped. Just not enough for fans to break off all the lingering scar tissue built over the past two offseasons.
Those feelings should not be forgotten.
This season’s turnaround, coupled with reports that there is more than one party still interested in purchasing the club, has changed attitudes about the Twins.
More importantly, there’s a chance to reach the postseason for the fifth time in Derek Falvey’s nine seasons as an executive here. He’s now team president, with Jeremy Zoll now the general manager.
This time, build on the momentum.