WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - With Pablo López on the injured list for the next couple of months, some combination of David Festa, Zebby Matthews and Simeon Woods Richardson figure to become fixtures in the Twins rotation. And Rocco Baldelli wants something in particular from them.
More.
“When your starters can pitch you into the sixth inning and beyond, it does a lot of things to help a team,” the Twins manager said. “When you don’t have Pablo going into the sixth inning and seventh inning, you’re going to have to make up those innings somewhere.”
And he doesn’t want all of them going to the bullpen, which already carries one of the dozen heaviest workloads in the majors.
But that’s not how they have used their youngest pitchers. Festa has started 14 big-league games and Matthews 13, and each pitcher has pitched more than five innings only once. Woods Richardson, currently at Class AAA St. Paul, has more experience with 36 career starts, but even he has completed six innings only seven times, all last season.
They will be asked to pitch the sixth or even the seventh innings more often, Badlelli said.
“We’ll obviously monitor and balance it, but there will be times where we’re going to do it and we’re going to need to do it and we’re going to be excited to do it,” Baldelli said. “Our pen will be able to use the help with that as time goes on. Even if our starters are giving us good length, it still will benefit us to get more.“
Health Park not so healthy
The Twins won three of four games at Sutter Health Park, but they are glad to be done with it for 2025.