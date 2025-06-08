Christian Vázquez rocketed a 92-mph fastball from Toronto Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis in the fourth inning, and he held his bat out as he took his first seven steps out of the batter’s box. Once the ball landed in the second deck, a solo homer, he emphatically flipped his bat.
Call it a cathartic moment after the Twins’ sluggish and sloppy start in Sunday’s series finale at Target Field.
Brooks Lee opened the fourth inning with a tying homer, lofting a fly ball that carried just beyond the right field wall. Vázquez, the next batter, blasted a no-doubt homer to put the Twins ahead in a 6-3 victory to avoid being swept in their three-game weekend series.
The Twins, who have a 9-10 record since their 13-game winning streak, made up for their early mistakes and ended a three-game losing streak despite leaving 13 runners on base. The Twins outhit the Blue Jays 12-4.
Joe Ryan labored through three walks and four hits in five innings, improving his record to 7-2. He allowed three runs (two earned) while striking out six.
There was a long list of miscues to start the game. With a runner on first base and two outs in the second inning, Alan Roden hit a flare into right field off Ryan. Matt Wallner didn’t get a great jump on the ball and made an ill-advised decision to dive for it. Wallner came up empty, the ball bouncing past him, which allowed Ernie Clement to score from first base.
Toronto scored two runs in the third inning after Carlos Correa committed his fifth error of the season, matching his total from last year. With a runner on first base, Correa made a sliding stop on a ground ball and flung a sidearm throw to second base that was well wide of the bag.
Alejandro Kirk and George Springer followed with successive run-scoring hits, both in two-strike counts. After Ryan struck out Nathan Lukes, he started walking off the mound before he realized it was only the second out of the inning.