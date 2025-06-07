Twins lose second in a row to Blue Jays as bullpen falters late

Griffin Jax left an elevated changeup to Toronto Blue Jay designated hitter George Springer in the eighth inning Saturday, and he started talking to himself as soon as Springer hit the ball.
Twins left fielder Willi Castro raced the base of the wall, timed his jump, but the ball dropped a few rows into the seats for a go-ahead, two-run homer. As soon as the ball landed, Springer let out a yell as he prepared to round first base.
It was the first homer Jax gave up in more than a month, and it was the difference in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Target Field in front of 23,476 fans. The Twins have dropped three straight games, their longest losing streak since May 2.
Jax was charged with his fourth loss of the season, one shy of his total last year, but the Twins offense squandered a chance to give him some breathing room.
In the seventh inning, the Twins loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Chad Green through a pair of singles and a walk. Carlos Correa, arriving at the plate to loud cheers from the crowd of 23,476, flew out to right field. Correa is hitless in seven at-bats with the bases loaded this season.
Addison Barger, the Blue Jays right fielder, opened the eighth inning with a double off Jax. Springer, the next batter, clubbed his 10th home run of the season. It was the first homer, and just the second extra-base hit, Jax surrendered on his changeup this year.
The Blue Jays added a run in the ninth inning against Jhoan Duran on a two-out RBI single from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Kody Clemens hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Twins entered Saturday with a 28-2 record when leading after seven innings.