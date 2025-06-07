Twins lose second in a row to Blue Jays as bullpen falters late

Gausman gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. It was one of Gausman’s better career starts against the Twins. He entered Saturday with a 1-5 record and a 6.61 ERA in 13 outings when he faced them. Those numbers don’t include Game 1 of the 2023 wild-card series when he allowed two homers to Lewis as the Twins ended their 18-game postseason losing streak.