Twins pitcher Bailey Ober struggling to regain fastball velocity

There are injury concerns whenever a pitcher displays a drop in velocity, but Bailey Ober has identified why he’s had a downtick over his past two starts.
His pitching mechanics, he said, are “not smooth and disjointed.”
When the Twins righthander pitched Friday against Toronto, yielding five runs in seven innings, he blamed his dip in velocity for his troubles the second and third time through the batting order. Ober threw 14 fastballs across the first three innings and nine were above 90 mph. In the past four innings, none of his 19 fastballs topped 89.6 mph.
“I’m trying to work on that,” said Ober, who is averaging 90.4 mph on his fastball this season, down from 91.7 mph last year. “I’ve been putting a lot of time in and work throughout the weeks, especially after my previous start in Seattle where it really ticked down.”
Ober’s issues with his velocity, and his mechanics, date to spring training. He threw four fastballs Friday below 88 mph and the lower velocity, he says, erases his margin for error against hitters.
“I was able to figure it out for a little while at the beginning of the season, up until mainly the last two or three starts,” Ober said. “When something is off, you revert back to the way you were throwing, and that’s unfortunately the way I’ve been throwing. It hasn’t been the most efficient movement wise. That’s why we’re seeing the lower velos. Just trying to work through it and stay healthy.”
Ober, despite battling his pitching mechanics, owns a 2.85 ERA over his past 12 starts. But he hasn’t struck out more than four batters in any of his past five starts, and he gave up three homers in his past two outings.
Eventually, Ober hopes muscle memory from all his work between starts will benefit him when he’s pitching deep into a game.