Reusse: Once-formidable Twins starting rotation vulnerable without López

An old-timer from rural Minnesota in a MAGA hat making his first appearance of this season at Target Field had to feel a bit uncomfortable Saturday. First of all, he probably would be grousing after the discovery that it now costs $25 on game day to park in the ramps with the most convenient access to the ballpark.
This second annual huge inflation rate comes courtesy of the city of Minneapolis, which reaps all the income for these parking fees — and with the knowledge that most of the unhappiness will be aimed at the Twins, who do not profit from parking.
Once inside, our rural guy would have discovered it was “Pride Day” at the yard, honoring the gay community. We can all agree that MAGA’s hero, President Donald Trump, has seemed to be lacking in his outreach to the whole of the LGBTQ population.
On Saturday, the always-available TV personality Jana Shortal was there to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Generally, Jana can be counted on for a strike, but there was too much sinkage on this one.
Then, with the Toronto Blue Jays in town, our intrepid traveler would have been required to sit through Beverley Wynne’s excellent rendition of “O Canada.”
This is without a doubt North America’s finest national anthem, and what becomes of it if the Trumpeter succeeds in his determination to make Canada our 51st state?
Will that patriotic tune work for mere statehood?
As recently as Tuesday, the Twins were on the way to a 10-3 victory over the Athletics. That evened the record at 4-4 on the absurd journey from Tampa to Seattle to Sacramento.