It’s as if all this is scripted. The moment the Twins’ pitching rotation is diluted by shoulder injuries, they’re facing their former righthander who would really look good in a Twins uniform right now.
Drama, comedy, tragedy — you decide. All the Twins know is, it kind of hurts to get beat by an old friend.
Tyler Mahle, who pitched only nine times during the two seasons he spent with the Twins after a big trade with Cincinnati, made his 13th start of the season for the Rangers on Tuesday and cruised to a 16-4 victory at Target Field.
The oft-injured Mahle wasn’t especially sharp, at least after starting with three shutout innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs over 5⅔ innings. But his ERA stands at 2.34 after 77 innings this year, and he kept the damage from mounting as the Rangers kept providing more and more cushion for him to work with.
That damage came courtesy of Simeon Woods Richardson, pressed into MLB service again by Zebby Matthews’ shoulder injury, and the lonesome end of the Twins’ bullpen. Woods Richardson allowed seven runs, six earned, over 4⅔ innings, allowing seven hits and walking three.
Justin Topa relieved him and recorded four outs, giving up three runs on four hits. And Jorge Alcalá, who has allowed runs to score in nine of his 22 appearances this year, watched his ERA balloon to 8.88 by giving up six runs while retiring only five batters. No Twins reliever struck out a batter, either.
Wait, Tyler Mahle starts and Jorge Alcalá gives up a fistful of runs? The Twins better hope that’s not a premonition, because the last time they witnessed that combination, it was the first game of their 12-27 collapse of 2024.
Woods Richardson was up to the task early on, holding the Rangers scoreless for three innings. But when Byron Buxton misplayed a Jake Burger fly ball — Buxton’s first error since May 1, 2021, and his first that wasn’t a throwing mistake since May 20, 2019 — things began to unravel. A walk, a double and a single drove three runs home.