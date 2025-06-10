Twins

Twins-Rangers series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, TV-radio information

Texas arrives a winner of two games in a row but endured a sweep ahead of that on its current road trip.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 2:30PM
Texas' Marcus Semien is a hot hitter as he and the Rangers arrive for a series against the Twins. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

Twins vs. Texas Rangers

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Tyler Mahle (5-3, 2.02 ERA) vs. TBA

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (0-1, 5.40)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.33)

TEXAS UPDATE

The Rangers (31-35) conclude a nine-game, 10-day road trip after being swept in a three-game series in Tampa and 2-1 in an interleague series at Washington. After losing the series opener Friday in Washington, the Rangers won the final two games. The Rangers won 4-2 on Sunday, just their seventh victory in the past 21 games. … The Rangers are 11-22 on the road this season. … 2B Marcus Semien is 15-for-29 with three home runs and nine RBI in his past nine games. On the season, Semien is hitting .218 with six home runs and 27 RBI. … Mahle, who was with the Twins in 2022 and 2023, is fifth in the AL in ERA. Mahle, who missed most of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, has eight quality starts among his 13 starts this season. … RHP Jacob deGrom, who was limited to 41 innings in 2023 and 2024, is sixth in the AL in ERA (2.12). DeGrom, who pitched seven shutout innings in a 5-0 victory over Washington on Saturday, has made 10 consecutive starts of five or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs. … The Rangers have pitched seven shutouts this season — tied for second most in the AL. … DH Joc Pederson (right hand fracture), RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right triceps fatigue), LHP Cody Bradford (left elbow sprain), RHP Josh Sborz (shoulder debridement surgery) and RHP Jon Gray (right wrist fracture) are out.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (35-30) were idle Monday after winning one of three games from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins lost the first two games of the series before winning the finale Sunday, 6-3. … The Twins have won 13 of their past 17 games at Target Field and are 19-10 at home this season. … The Twins are 8-5 against AL West teams this season. … The Twins were 5-2 against the Rangers last season, winning two of three in late May at Target Field and three of four in August in Texas. … IF Brooks Lee has a 10-game hitting streak — the longest by a Twins batter this season — after going 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday. 1B Ty France has reached base safely in a career-high 20 consecutive games, the longest streak by a Twins batter since Carlos Correa’s 19-game streak last September. France is 12-for-32 in his past eight games. … Willi Castro is 15-for-38 in his past 11 games and has raised his batting average from .226 to .268. … LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm extensor strain), who been sidelined since May 18, was activated Sunday. … RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day injury list Sunday. … RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, is expected to sidelined eight to 12 weeks. … After this series, the Twins will begin a six-game road trip — to Houston and Cincinnati — on Friday.

