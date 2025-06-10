The Rangers (31-35) conclude a nine-game, 10-day road trip after being swept in a three-game series in Tampa and 2-1 in an interleague series at Washington. After losing the series opener Friday in Washington, the Rangers won the final two games. The Rangers won 4-2 on Sunday, just their seventh victory in the past 21 games. … The Rangers are 11-22 on the road this season. … 2B Marcus Semien is 15-for-29 with three home runs and nine RBI in his past nine games. On the season, Semien is hitting .218 with six home runs and 27 RBI. … Mahle, who was with the Twins in 2022 and 2023, is fifth in the AL in ERA. Mahle, who missed most of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, has eight quality starts among his 13 starts this season. … RHP Jacob deGrom, who was limited to 41 innings in 2023 and 2024, is sixth in the AL in ERA (2.12). DeGrom, who pitched seven shutout innings in a 5-0 victory over Washington on Saturday, has made 10 consecutive starts of five or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs. … The Rangers have pitched seven shutouts this season — tied for second most in the AL. … DH Joc Pederson (right hand fracture), RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right triceps fatigue), LHP Cody Bradford (left elbow sprain), RHP Josh Sborz (shoulder debridement surgery) and RHP Jon Gray (right wrist fracture) are out.