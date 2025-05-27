How to reduce visual clutter for a calmer, more functional home

Much is made of clutter: common sources of clutter, the effects of all that stuff on how we live our lives, the importance of reducing clutter, how to stop clutter before it starts. Then there are the seemingly endless methods, techniques and approaches to dealing with clutter — the KonMaris, the poop rule.
If there wasn’t already enough clutter content cluttering up your cluttered psyche, do you know that there are different kinds of clutter? There are, and an oft-overlooked form of clutter may be keeping you from living your best life. It is visual clutter, and it is everywhere.
What is visual clutter?
Visual clutter is “anything that disrupts the calm and intentional flow of your home,” says Molly Heartfield, the founder and CEO of Heart & Co. Home Organizing and Design. “It’s the pile of mail on the counter, or the random cords peeking out from behind furniture.”
Corey Pence, a senior manager of in-home organizing services at the Container Store, describes visual clutter as an “overwhelming or excessive amount of visual elements in a space that make it difficult to focus on important information or executing tasks.” Too many objects, colors, shapes or details competing for attention can overwhelm the brain. Note: Visual clutter is not synonymous with mess. “Even if items are neatly arranged, visual clutter can make a space feel disorganized or messy and can reduce the overall aesthetic and functionality of the space,” Pence says.
Of course, some people thrive in cluttered environments — visual clutter is only a problem when it’s just that: a problem. But if you find yourself struggling to get out the door in the morning, or to stay focused while reading this month’s book club selection, take a look around your space and ask yourself whether visual clutter could be to blame.
Benefits of eliminating visual clutter
Clutter not only forces the brain to work harder to filter out nonessential information, it creates logistical problems. “It can be hard to navigate a space that feels full,” Pence says. “Reducing clutter makes it easier to move around, access needed items and maintain organization. An uncluttered space is generally more conducive to productivity.”
When our environment becomes less cluttered, our stress levels naturally decrease and our ability to relax increases. “Organized spaces make us less likely to feel overwhelmed, which frees our mind to generate new ideas,” Pence says.
Plus, it just looks better. “Less clutter feels more sophisticated, and it also allows the most important elements to stand out,” Pence says. “When you have an uncluttered space, your grandmother’s vase, your favorite crystal or that amazing painting become the star of the show.”