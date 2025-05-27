How to reduce visual clutter for a calmer, more functional home

Consider decor carefully: Finding the sweet spot demarcating decor trends like “maximalism” and “intentional clutter” from plain old clutter-clutter is hard to pull off. As House Beautiful breathlessly warns, “The line between messy clutter and intentional clutter is not one you want to cross.” The shelter mag describes clutter as “the accumulation and overflow of stuff,” in contrast to intentional clutter, which it defines as “the curation of beloved objects and collections.” Either way, it’s more stuff in your home and in your line of sight. Proceed carefully.