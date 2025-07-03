Where bike trails and breweries meet: The 13 best Twin Cities area beer hubs for bicyclists

When his team was touring sites for their popular west metro taproom in 2020, Luce Line Brewing founder Tim Naumann wasn’t sold on their final destination at first. Until he got to the end of the parking lot.
“I saw the entryway to the bike trail and said, ‘This is it!’” Naumann recounted.
Luce Line in Plymouth — named after its neighboring trail, built on a former railroad line — wasn’t the first Twin Cities brewery to be located near a bike path.
The brewery that ignited the taproom boom around Minnesota, Surly, specifically sought a trailside site for its $30 million “destination brewery” in 2014. Surly wound up next to the biking-centered University of Minnesota Transitway, which connects to the citywide Grand Rounds Trail — a virtual lovers’ lane for cyclists who enjoy craft beer.
Luce Line (the brewery), meanwhile, is on a network of regional trails out near Lake Minnetonka that connects with the Dakota Line LRT, where Back Channel Brewing opened on the western end of the lake in 2017. Both breweries see a rotating caravan of bicyclists wheeling between them.
“We’ve always believed that beer brings people together, and the biking community here is one of the most tight-knit and welcoming out there,” said Naumann, whose brewery also started an in-house bike club and is hosting Ride Hiawatha July 6 at 8 a.m.
The love is mutual from the bikers’ end. Cyclists appreciate both the physical and mental refreshment that comes with drinking a beer after a good, long and/or rugged ride, said Leigh Kramarczuk, who co-founded Stöke MTB, which hosts mountain biking instructional clinics around town (including a monthly class at Bauhaus Brew Labs).
“After you get your adrenaline and heart rate up on a ride, then you want to wind down drinking a good, cold beer or nonalcoholic option and talk about the ride with others,” Kramarczuk said.