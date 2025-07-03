Where bike trails and breweries meet: The 13 best Twin Cities area beer hubs for bicyclists

The taproom: What a nice contrast to the industrial setting of most other breweries. There’s a lake view from the patio and even a sauna (pre-book for $49). IPAs are at the top of the list here and can be served in bowls, which brings out the hoppy aroma. There’s also an excellent fruited wheat (Empress), award-winning Czech lager (Jagr) and a lot of nonalcoholic and non-beer options, including the rotating Brian Seltzer, named after a certain rockabilly revivalist who lives nearby.