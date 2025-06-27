2024 Lake Minnetonka home in Mound, with mid-century modern style, listed for about $3.15M

Angela Hoffman was out for a run in 2020 when she spotted a house she wanted on a peninsula in Mound. She contacted its owner to say she was interested in buying it.
“A couple of weeks later, we had a purchase agreement,” she said. “I think they were thinking about it, and my timing happened to be right.”
Hoffman loved the home’s mid-century modern design, featuring a flat roof, clean lines, natural materials and big windows.
She and her husband, Noah Hoffman, expected to restore it.
“We knew it needed some work,” she said.
But they discovered the house was too far gone.
“It was a wooden home, and the wood was rotting,“ she said. ”We had water coming through all the windows on the main level.”
The Hoffmans had the house razed and built a new one in its footprint, sticking to the previous home’s mid-century modern look, but larger and with updates such as an attached three-car garage.