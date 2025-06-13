Tricked-out Minneapolis house with Bde Maka Ska lake views listed at $5.25M

John Johannson wanted a traditional home set in a charming, walkable, urban neighborhood.
But he also wanted conveniences more commonly found in suburban houses, like big closets and a garage large enough to accommodate a Chevrolet Suburban and a Cadillac Escalade.
He and his then-wife “wanted to have that heritage feeling, but we wanted the modern design,” Johannson said.
He found a property on a dead-end street nestled between Bde Mka Ska and Minikahda Club’s golf course, with views of both. The historic 1880s Tudor was attractive, he said, but didn’t have those contemporary touches.
So he razed it, and in its place, luxury homebuilder Charles Cudd constructed a stately house of almost 12,000 square feet. Johannson’s family moved in to the traditional exterior, roomy interior home in 2008.
Now divorced and with his four children grown, Johannson doesn’t need all that space and has listed the Minneapolis house at $5.25 million.
The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home stands on a half-acre lot within a mile or two of a plethora of restaurants. It shares a fence line with Minikahda, which has a pool and tennis courts.
“There’s 120 days in the summer where you literally don’t have to go anywhere,” said Johannson, a former University of Wisconsin hockey player who suited up for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils in the 1980s.