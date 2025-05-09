Luxe Chaska house overlooking Hazeltine golf course listed for nearly $1.6M

When she was about 14 years old, Jim Leone’s youngest daughter, Beret Leone, stood on the broad deck of their Chaska house looking out onto the green of Hazeltine National Golf Club to spot a familiar face.
“Love you, Tiger!” the teenager called to golf champion Tiger Woods, who was competing in the 2009 PGA tournament.
Woods looked up and waved. He and Vijay Singh, another elite golfer, were almost to the property’s lot line. And Beret Leone, realizing she might have sounded rude, hurriedly called out a “love you, too, Vijay!”
Later, Jim Leone read the whole interaction in a golf magazine from a journalist who must have witnessed it. The headline: “Minnesota Nice.”
Leone and his wife, Lisa Leone, raised five children in the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house after buying it 33 years ago. But now with the kids aged 29 to 40 and on their own — and the parents in their mid-60s and ready to downsize — the home is for sale for just under $1.6 million.
“Our house was the constant hub,” Jim Leone said. “Everything was here. All the kids had their friends here. Everybody loved being here. The activity level in our house — I can’t remember it not buzzing."
Many of those memories took place on the 1,000-foot deck, which extends farther than current code would allow. Others are thanks to renovations to the 1984-built house, including extending it by at least 1,000 square feet to its current size of just under 6,000. But the Leones still retained original decorative touches like the extensive hand-milled wood details made from trees harvested on the site.
Other features include six fireplaces (four inside, two outside), a large family room and a hot yoga room.