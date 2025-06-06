Eco-friendly house on 30 acres near Marine on St. Croix listed at $1.6M

When Shawn and Rebecca Otto built their home just outside of Marine on St. Croix in the 1990s, sustainable houses tended to look strange, the couple recalled.
The Ottos wanted their May Township house to be energy efficient but without sacrificing pleasing aesthetics.
“Even back then, people were talking about climate change,“ Shawn Otto said. ”We didn’t want to build a house that was going to add to the problem."
The wind- and solar-powered, geothermal home they named “Breezy” for the gentle wind that blows across the property is “very mainstream and also very cutting edge,“ he said.
Rebecca Otto thinks of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house as a great place to raise a family. Their son, now 30, is out of the house, and the parents are in their early 60s. Now that they’ve downsized to a different home, they’ve listed the 3,575-square-foot Breezy and its 30 acres of land at $1.6 million.
Neither of the Ottos are licensed professional architects, let alone sustainability experts, though Shawn Otto had studied architecture in high school and college. The couple had also worked on restoring historic homes as a side businesses, which helped them incorporate some of the beauty seen in older homes into Breezy.
Like in homebuilding, their main professions also appreciate structure. Rebecca Otto is a former Minnesota state auditor. Her husband has authored nonfiction books and novels with Minneapolis-based publisher Milkweed Editions and cowrote the screenplay for 2003’s Academy Award-nominated “House of Sand and Fog.”
Before they built Breezy, the Ottos consulted scientists, including researchers at the University of Minnesota, to create a home that could operate efficiently in the state’s climate.