Above-average Linden Hills home with below-average energy needs listed at $2.1M

Brian and Peter Rood looked at a lot of houses back in 2022 before finding the contemporary-style home in Minneapolis’ Linden Hills neighborhood they wound up buying.
“My husband and I were searching for homes for quite some time, and we could not agree,” Brian Rood said. “This is the first house we saw that both of us really fell in love with.”
Possibly for slightly different reasons.
Brian Rood, a psychologist, said he loved the home’s aesthetic features, such as its abundance of natural light, exterior landscaping and the sliding doors to the patio that provided a “beautiful indoor-outdoor feel.”
Peter Rood also appreciated the property’s beauty, but as chief development officer for a company that focuses on battery-energy storage systems, he especially valued the home’s efficiency.
“Beyond the aesthetics, we were drawn to this home for its thoughtful design aimed at minimizing energy consumption … while still being a nice home to live in,” he said.
Both men, who have been working from home, will be spending more time at their offices and needed a place more convenient for commuting. So they’ve put their five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on the market, listing it at just under $2.1 million.
Like many houses whose owners want to conserve energy, this one had solar panels installed when it was built in 2015. But the panels are far from the home’s only energy-saving feature.